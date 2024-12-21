UNEXPECTEDLY! San Francisco’s new ‘weight stigma’ czar propped up by ice cream manufacturer.

San Francisco ’s new consultant on “weight stigma” is a pro-fat activist promoted by the food industry. On Monday, Virgie Tovar, the author of You Have the Right to Remain Fat, announced the new role with the city’s Department of Public Health to nearly 100,000 followers on Instagram .

“I’m UNBELIEVABLY proud to serve the city I’ve called home for almost 20 years in this way!” wrote Tovar, who describes herself as a “plus-size Latina author, lecturer, and leading expert on weight-based discrimination and body positivity” on her personal website.

Tovar released few details about her new role with San Francisco’s Department of Public Health on Monday, and the agency did not respond to repeated inquiries.

As reported in my new book out a month ago, Fat and Unhappy: How ‘Body Positivity’ Is Killing Us (and How to Save Yourself), Tovar is also one of the most prominent influencers for the fat acceptance movement with support from the food industry. In March last year, Tovar was featured in Dove’s “Campaign for Size Freedom,” a collaboration with similar influencers launched roughly 20 years after the company’s infamous “Campaign for Real Beauty” in 2004. The soap brand’s website characterizes the latest initiative as a “movement to end body discrimination” and lists the National Association to Advance Fat Acceptance as a primary partner.