NEWS YOU CAN USE? The Austin Powers Shaguar is up for auction!

A 1967 Jaguar E-Type, upon which Henry Ford’s famous line ‘you can have it in any colour as long as it’s black’ is based – no, wait, not that – is up for auction.

The special bit here is that this ’67 Jag starred in a series of films about a fictional British spy bearing a Scottish accent and a licence to kill. No, hang on, not that either.

Dubbed the ‘Shaguar’, this modified E-Type was of course driven by the film’s star Mike Myers – posing as fictional agent 007, we think? – across all three of these Austin Powers films.

So, the car. It’s the only one ever built for these so-called Austin Powers movies and apparently started out in life with a blue paintjob, dark blue interior and a blue hood. Obviously, it was decked out in the Union Jack livery for the movies by the movie car co-ordinators.