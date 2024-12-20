TRUMP’S NOT EVEN IN OFFICE YET, AND WE’RE ALREADY KICKING OUT VIOLENT ILLEGAL ALIENS! ‘Murder hornets’ eradicated from the U.S., officials announce.

So-called murder hornets have been eradicated from the United States, officials announced Wednesday, five years after the invasive species was first identified in Washington state.

The northern giant hornet has not been detected in three years, prompting officials to announce its eradication from the United States, the Washington and U.S. Agriculture departments said in a joint statement Wednesday.

Officials said the multiyear effort to eradicate the species, which began in 2019, involved “extensive collaboration between state, federal, and international government agencies as well as significant support from community members and groups.”

“I’m incredibly proud of our team, which has dedicated years of hard work to safeguarding our state and the nation from this invasive threat to our native pollinators and agriculture,” Washington Agriculture Director Derek Sandison said in the statement.