HAVING SOLVED ALL THE CITY’S OTHER PROBLEMS: ‘No One Has To Be Healthy’: San Fran Taps Fat Activist As ‘Weight Stigma’ Czar.

Tovar is against so-called diet culture for the obese, rejects Ozempic, and believes that “no one has to be healthy.”

“No one has to be healthy,” she said on a podcast. “Nobody owes anybody that.”

