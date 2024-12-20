APOLOGY ACCEPTED, CAPTAIN NEEDA: Chris Cillizza Absolutely Deserves to Get Beat up for This. “This is excuse-mongering, a brush-off, an attempt to regain credibility where none was deserved in the first place, and less than none is deserved now. Cillizza displays all the self-reflection of a vampire in a hall of mirrors.”
