OBSCURE RULE LEADS TO CHARGERS MAKING NFL’S FIRST FAIR CATCH KICK SINCE 1976:

Chargers kicker Cameron Dicker made the longest fair catch free kick in NFL history Thursday night, as he made the 57-yard attempt to make the score 21-13 Broncos going into the half. The previous long was 52 yards by Paul Hornung of the Green Bay Packers in 1962. It had appeared the Chargers would go into halftime down 11 points after Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert threw an interception late in the first half. But a quick three and out by the Denver Broncos‘ offense and a fair catch interference penalty by Broncos cornerback Tremon Smith gave the Chargers an untimed down to end the second half, a game they went on to win 34-27.

“The last player to make a fair catch free kick was Ray Wersching of the San Diego Chargers in 1976. Broncos coach Sean Payton said on the television broadcast that the team prepares for these scenarios.”

Click here to watch on YouTube, because for some reason the NFL doesn’t allow for their videos to be embeddable.