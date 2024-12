BUILD MORE NUKES: ‘Explosive’ demand growth puts more than half of North America at risk of blackouts. “More than half of North America faces a risk of energy shortfalls in the next five to 10 years as data centers and electrification drive electricity demand higher and generator retirements threaten resource adequacy, the North American Electric Reliability Corp. said in a 10-year outlook published Tuesday.”

And get rid of the stupid EV mandates and impossible CAFE standards while you’re at it.