WHO’S IN CHARGE HERE, ANYWAY?

🚨 Biden Pentagon spokesman Pat Ryder says he "recently learned" there are actually 2,000+ U.S. troops deployed in Syria — far more than the 900 they had previously announced. pic.twitter.com/MKlqO2ZlqS — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) December 19, 2024

Is he lying or did the Pentagon misplace 1,000 or so troops?

The latter is absurd but that doesn’t mean it can’t be true.