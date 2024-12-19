BEEGE ON THE Washington Whingers: Why Did Elon Musk Do This to Us?

Obviously, there’s been nothing learned and zero clues taken from this election cycle about the dissemination of information and the blazing rate of speed in a viral news cycle. Not Meet the Press or the evening broadcast. Social media when it’s used purposefully in the pursuit of timely information and action.

And, man – did the news (with screenshots for evidence) of this flaming pile of dogcrap ever spread like wildfire across social media, mainly the now unencumbered-by-progressive-censors ‘X.’ The owner of X, Elon Musk, took to the platform, amplifying what everyone discussing the CR was feeling about both the legislation and the Republican members of Congress who have had the unmitigated temerity to offer it up in the first place.

The backlash was fast, furious, immediate, and stunned the crap out of unprepared for resistance of any magnitude Congresscreatures.

They were beyond flummoxed and probably the most uncomfortable they have ever been in their political lives.

CALL A WAAHMBULANCE

Naturally, the fault couldn’t be with any actions they’d taken – it had to be with the reactions, and they needed to quickly finger someone to take the heat off.

The bogeyman for this misadventure in legislation and governance has been chosen by the stick-holding bike riders in Congress and their media toadies, and the winner is?

WHY DID ELON MUSK DO THIS TO US?