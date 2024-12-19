ANOTHER MEDIA VET HEADS FOR THE EXITS: Neil Cavuto leaves Fox News after almost 30 years at the network.

Fox News staple Neil Cavuto, host of the network’s Your World with Neil Cavuto, is leaving the network following 28 years spent at it.

Cavuto decided to leave on his own, declining an offer to renew his contract despite requests from Fox News to stay on board, according to a Mediaite report. “Neil Cavuto’s illustrious career has been a master class in journalism and we’re extremely proud of his incredible 28-year run with FOX News Media,” Fox News said in a statement to the Washington Examiner. “His programs have defined business news and set the standard for the entire industry. We wish him a heartfelt farewell and all the best on his next chapter.” The host’s final episode is set to air at 4 p.m. Thursday. Cavuto became known in recent years for criticizing President-elect Donald Trump, making him stand out from his fellow anchors at the network. However, his criticism of Trump is unrelated to his decision to depart from Fox News.

The L.A. Times adds that, as with numerous old media anchors in recent weeks, Cavuto was being pushed out “in [a] cost-cutting move:” “Cavuto chose to leave the company after being offered a new contract — likely at a lower salary — according to people familiar with the matter who were not authorized to discuss it publicly.”

In his 2013 biography of Roger Ailes, Zev Chafets wrote that Cavuto was broadcasting despite being diagnosed with multiple sclerosis:

“I left money on the table when I came to Fox,” Cavuto says. “A lot of us did. This is an easy place to come to these days; we’re like the Yankees in a good season. We pay better than the competition. But back then we didn’t. Many, many of the people who left to go with Roger took pay cuts. Nobody’s sorry.” Shortly after making the move, Cavuto was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis. He was fearful about breaking the news to his boss. “A lot of television executives would have wanted to get rid of me,” he says. Ailes asked how the disease might affect Cavuto’s performance. “It could cause me to lose my train of thought on the air,” Cavuto said. “Hell, you already do that,” said Ailes. “ And I could lose the use of my legs.” “So what? If you do, we’ll build you a ramp.” Cavuto is now in his sixteenth year in the 4:00 p.m. slot, and he is senior vice president of Fox Business Network. “I feel toward Roger like I do toward my own father,” he told me. “He’s somebody I can always count on.”

Cavuto would go on to defend Ailes even after he was shown the door at Fox during the #metoo era in 2016.