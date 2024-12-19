“YOU CAN’T MAKE THIS CAT WALK BACKWARDS, PROFESSOR:” Watch: Sen. Kennedy Delivers Masterclass in Destroying Climate Change Hypocrites.

“Pretty bold,” Kennedy observed. “You own a home?”

“I do. In a flood zone,” [Dr. Benjamin Keys, Professor of Real Estate and Finance at Wharton] Keys admitted.

Kennedy’s response was priceless: “Have you sold it?”

Keys sheepishly admitted he had not, prompting Kennedy to drive the point home. “Oh, well, you’re telling everybody else to sell theirs.”

Kennedy had just exposed him for the classic climate change alarmist hypocrite. Some of the biggest climate change alarmists are the ones who travel by private planes and live on the water despite their apocalyptic predictions of rising sea levels. Barack Obama comes to mind as a notorious example of this.

In his guest essay, Keys wrote, “it’s time for some prospective buyers set on living in areas with high risk of hurricanes, floods, wildfires and tornadoes to reconsider homeownership as a financial goal.” He added that “renting is quickly becoming a better way for many people to enjoy these places with much less financial baggage.”

If you read his entire essay, it comes across as a veiled attempt to push people of modest means out of desirable areas, leaving them as playgrounds for the wealthy — all under the guise of a climate change agenda.

* * * * * * * *

But Kennedy wasn’t finished. He moved on to expose Keys’ disdain for ordinary Americans. Referring to a tweet from July 2024, Kennedy quoted Keys as saying, “Honestly, the biggest long-term political problem the Democrats have is that they don’t know how to talk to low-information morons.” Keys tried to deny it, claiming the words weren’t his.

Kennedy wasn’t buying it. “Yes, you did,” he said with the kind of confidence that makes witnesses squirm. When Keys backpedaled, suggesting he might have liked or retweeted it instead, Kennedy pounced. “Oh, do you often like tweets you don’t agree with?”