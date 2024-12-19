TRUNALIMUNUMAPRZURE! White House Biden health cover-up blown wide open in bombshell report: Joe was senile from day one of presidency.

A bombshell report details how President Joe Biden‘s White House hid from the public his rapidly diminishing mental and physical condition for his entire presidency. Biden’s team hired a vocal coach, put other officials into roles usually occupied by the president and neglected to share with him negative news stories, according to an explosive report in The Wall Street Journal. This exposes an extensive and thought-out cover-up that included the administration repeatedly gaslighting those who dared to claim the president was no longer the same man who served as vice president. But Biden’s decline was hard to overlook – especially after Special Counsel Robert Hur last year released a report in the classified documents case depicting a forgetful and frail then-81-year-old. Hur decided not to charge Biden because he ‘would likely present himself to a jury, as he did during our interview of him, as a sympathetic, well-meaning, elderly man with a poor memory’ and ‘it would be difficult to convince a jury that they should convict him.’ The WSJ notes how Biden couldn’t even repeat back to his staff lines they fed him while preparing for his interview with the special counsel. And staff was worried about the comparison between President Biden and his wife Dr. Jill Biden, who is eight years his junior and held an energetic, packed schedule that only highlighted her husband’s more mild pace.

Charles Cooke adds: Contrast the WSJ Piece on Biden’s Senility with Kamala Harris’s Lies about It.

VP Kamala Harris rips the special counsel’s report into President Biden’s handling of classified documents: “The way that the president's demeanor in that report was characterized could not be more wrong on the facts, and clearly politically motivated, gratuitous.” pic.twitter.com/DO1M4ompYs — The Recount (@therecount) February 9, 2024

Look at her. Just look at her. She knew. She was in on it. And yet, despite knowing, and despite being in on it, she said all that. Listen to the righteous indignation she spins up! Listen to her moralistic language! It will never cease to amaze me. And no, before someone says it, this wasn’t because Biden “deteriorated later on.” The Journal places the start of the decline in 2021. It also confirms that Biden was a mess during the preparations for his meeting with Hur — which apparently took three hours per day for a week: In the fall of 2023, Biden faced a major test when Hur, the special counsel, wanted to interview him. The president wanted to do it, and his top aides felt that his willingness to sit down with investigators set up a favorable contrast with Trump, who stonewalled the probe into why classified documents appeared at Mar-a-Lago, according to people familiar with the sessions. The prep sessions took about three hours a day for about a week ahead of the interview, according to a person familiar with the preparation. During these sessions, Biden’s energy levels were up and down. He couldn’t recall lines that his team had previously discussed with him, the person said. Astonishing.

“Now They Tell Us Joe Biden’s Not Up For This Job,” Generalissimo Duane Patterson writes at Hot Air:

As recent as June, there was only one narrative coming out of the Democratic-abetting Manhattan-Beltway media complex – Joe Biden is fine. He’s better than fine. He’s never been better. All this nonsense being peddling on right-wing sites and talk radio is disinformation. The videos we all saw were not real. They were cheap fakes. The New York Times on June 21st ran a headline that read, “How Misleading Videos Trail Biden As He Battles Age Doubts.” It parroted the White House line that videos showing Joe Biden addled and disconnected on trips abroad were “cheap fakes.”

Back in July, Drew Holden cataloged a plethora of examples of the media actively working with the Biden administration to hide Biden’s failing mental acuity: The Media Helped Cover Up Biden’s Cognitive Decline. Parroted claims of “cheap fakes” were just the latest in a long series of press deceptions about Biden’s mental shortcomings.

Just this Tuesday, the Democrats’ “Politifact” opinion site used Trump’s “They’re eating the cats” riff as their choice for lie of the year, rather than risk highlighting that they were covering up for Sundown Joe as well:

Still though — assuming he makes it to January, Biden’s husk got four years in office. I was about to end this post with an “Edith Wilson smiles” joke, but actually, she’d be quite jealous — Jill got to be de facto president for twice as long as Edith.