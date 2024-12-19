THE SWINGINGEST OHIO FUNERAL HOME SINCE FERRYMAN’S! Columbus funeral home to be first in Ohio to operate with a liquor license.

A north side funeral home could soon serve mourners in a new way: alcohol.

‘Evergreen Funeral Cremation and Reception’ is set to open next year. They applied for a liquor license and could soon be serving people during services.

Owners tell WSYX that this is a unique twist to a celebration of life, and they want to change how people view an average funeral.

The mission is to make the process of a very difficult time a little easier.

“My role in this position is to kind of be a party planner for the dead. Be more of a celebration of life than more of the multi-day traditional services, which cost a lot of money,” Hunter Triplett told WSYX.