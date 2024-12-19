DISPATCHES FROM BLUESKY:
I look at all four of these screenshots and think to myself, we are all better off now that these particular accounts don't post here anymore. They must love being in the tightest bubble possible. https://t.co/2wP0sfLNZY
— Kris Kinder (@kris_kinder) December 19, 2024
Or as America’s Newspaper of Record notes:
Dems Explain They Don't Want Billionaires Controlling Our Media Unless They're Bezos, Zuckerberg, Gates, Bloomberg, Buffett, Or Soros https://t.co/spWWsEUkBp pic.twitter.com/VHl1hGhxvs
— The Babylon Bee (@TheBabylonBee) December 19, 2024
UPDATE (FROM GLENN):
So you’re telling me a bunch of Leftists ran to a new platform and all the sudden there’s an uptick in child s*xual abuse material and death threats there?? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/9R28vMzDCR
— Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) December 19, 2024