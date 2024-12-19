KRUISER’S MORNING BRIEFING: Mike Johnson Finds Out That the New Trump Order Has Taken Effect. “For the last several years, social media has used its political power in a shadowy fashion, carrying out orders from the Democrats all the while swearing that was not the case. Musk has turned X into a megaphone for the vox populi and its power in that regard was on glorious display yesterday.”
InstaPundit is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com.