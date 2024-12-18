WHY THEY HATE KASH PATEL:

The congressional committee for which Patel served may have stopped the Russia Collusion Hoax from prematurely ending Trump’s first term. So naturally, he’s familiar with many of the individuals involved in the conspiracy. While the statute of limitations has likely lapsed for most or possibly even all of these figures, it’s still a victory for truth if Patel can expose their dark deeds.

We cannot allow Wray to be replaced by another “highly qualified” company man who will continue business as usual. Replacing him with a more suitable successor will require disruption. But this kind of change is exactly what is necessary for our political health.