KILL THE BILL:

There are two provisions buried in the CR that Congress is trying to slip by.

A pay increase for members of Congress from $174,000 to $243,000 per year.

Also, members of Congress are receiving an opt out from being required to use Obamacare pic.twitter.com/kWvwAgx0GD

— Wall Street Mav (@WallStreetMav) December 18, 2024