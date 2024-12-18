WINNING: American Airlines Agrees to End Illegal Discrimination in Hiring, Recruiting, and Employment Practices Following AFL’s Civil Rights Complaint.

Last week, the Department of Labor’s Office of Federal Contract Compliance Programs (OFCCP) notified America First Legal (AFL) that American Airlines has agreed to abandon the discriminatory employment practices AFL outlined in its federal civil rights complaint against the company. The airline acknowledged that recruiting and hiring based on Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) violates federal laws and equal employment opportunities.

On January 17, 2024, AFL filed a complaint against American Airlines with the OFCCP, requesting an immediate investigation into the airline for non-compliance with federal contracting requirements. Despite receiving over $140 million in federal government contracts since 2008 and promising in accordance with Executive Order 11246 that it will not discriminate in hiring, promotion, or employee training because of race, color, religion, sex, or national origin, American Airlines has explicitly engaged in race and sex discrimination in hiring programs, Cadet Academy recruitment, and promotional processes.

On December 13, 2024, the OFCCP held an informal compliance conference with American Airlines in accordance with 41 CFR §60-1.24 (c) (2) to address the allegations detailed in AFL’s complaint. OFCCP’s investigation indicated a violation of the equal opportunity clause, requiring a compliance conference with American Airlines to resolve the matter. Following the compliance conference with OFCCP, American Airlines acknowledged and agreed to end its illegal race and sex-based discrimination in hiring and promotional practices.