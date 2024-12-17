THE CORBYNIZATION OF THE DEMOCRATIC PARTY CONTINUES APACE: The Democrats’ Anti-Israel Future. It all changed with Barack Obama.

More alarming for Israel was the change Obama made in American policy toward Iran. The Iranian regime has sworn to wipe “the Zionist entity” off the map. And it was with this regime that Obama sought closer relations as he pulled the U.S. away from Israel.

Some background. In 2002, an exiled opposition group revealed the existence of two nuclear facilities that Iran had kept secret, despite Tehran’s obligations under the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty. Although Tehran insisted that these were intended only to generate electricity, neither clandestine site was connected to the electric grid.

The embarrassment of exposure, and the intimidating implications of the U.S. invasion of Iraq in 2003, prompted Iran to suspend much of its nuclear program; subsequently, a leaked U.S. intelligence report implied that Iran had abandoned it entirely. This was false, but it made President Bush feel he could not resort to military action, which may have been the ulterior motive of those who wrote it and leaked it. Although Washington and our European allies agreed on various sanctions and inducements, the problem remained unresolved when Obama took office.

Within a month of his inauguration, Obama sent a secret letter to Iran’s ruler, Ali Khamenei, seeking “cooperation in regional and bilateral relations.” In his memoirs, Obama reports that “Khamenei’s answer was blunt: Iran had no interest in direct talks.” Obama claims that this is what he expected. But he writes, “I’d sent the letter anyway because I wanted to establish that the impediment to negotiations was not America’s intransigence—it was Iran’s.”