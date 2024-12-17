TODAY IN HISTORY: The Wright Brothers’ First Flight: A 12-Second Leap That Changed the World Forever.

On December 17, 1903, on a cold morning in Kitty Hawk, North Carolina, the world changed forever. What began as an improbable dream, the obsession of two brothers who built bicycles for a living, culminated in 12 historic seconds. Orville and Wilbur Wright achieved what no one else had before: powered flight.

Though the first flight covered a mere 120 feet, humanity crossed an invisible threshold between the possible and the impossible. This was not just a technical achievement—it was an act of unwavering determination and faith in the future. It was the moment humanity took its first step into the skies.