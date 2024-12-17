TODAY IN HISTORY: The Wright Brothers’ First Flight: A 12-Second Leap That Changed the World Forever.
On December 17, 1903, on a cold morning in Kitty Hawk, North Carolina, the world changed forever. What began as an improbable dream, the obsession of two brothers who built bicycles for a living, culminated in 12 historic seconds. Orville and Wilbur Wright achieved what no one else had before: powered flight.
Though the first flight covered a mere 120 feet, humanity crossed an invisible threshold between the possible and the impossible. This was not just a technical achievement—it was an act of unwavering determination and faith in the future. It was the moment humanity took its first step into the skies.
Incidentally, while employing language that at one time couldn’t be said on terrestrially broadcast television, the popular Super ’70s Sports Twitter account also recently described the enormity of the risks the Brothers Wright undertook.