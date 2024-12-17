JAMES O’KEEFE RELEASES SHOCKING VIDEO OF NSC ADVISOR ADMITTING BIDEN IS FAR WORSE OFF THAN WE KNOW:

James O’Keefe dropped an undercover video on Monday in which one of President Joe Biden’s National Security Council advisors explains that the cognitively declining president is far worse off than the public knows.

The video should not be shocking — given the countless number of times we’ve seen Biden’s brain malfunction, the confused president shake hands with the air or wander around aimless on a stage after he finishes speaking, and other clear signs that his dementia is rapidly progressing — but it is.

National Security Council (NSC) advisor Henry Appel spoke frankly about the current state of Biden’s deteriorating state, unaware that he was being filmed. Appel began with a shocking statement (emphasis, mine).

“Joe Biden is, like, dead. Not literally. Like, he, like, can’t say a sentence,” admits Henry Appel, advisor at the National Security Council (NSC), about the current state of the President’s health. Appel, who works in the Intelligence Programs Directorate, noted his team’s responsibility for providing senior policymakers with top secrets, stating, “We give all of the senior policymakers all of the secrets.” He went on to describe Biden’s deteriorating communication skills as a concern, adding, “[Biden] can’t say a sentence.” Recalling a phone call in which the President struggled to understand the simple phrase, “novel phenomenon,” Appel shared “He [Biden] was just like, ‘What do you mean, like a book?’ when my boss [Jake Sullivan] used the word ‘novel.’”

It gets worse.