THE CORBYNIZATION OF THE DEMOCRATIC PARTY CONTINUES APACE:

You can’t make this up. Doug Emhoff at the White House Hanukkah party gives a whole speech discussing how successful the Biden administration was at combating antisemitism.

— Eyal Yakoby (@EYakoby) December 17, 2024