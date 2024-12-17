SENTENCING SEEMS TO HAVE BEEN CARRIED OUT SWIFTLY:

BREAKING: Lieutenant General Igor Kirillov has been killed by a remotely detonated bomb placed near the entrance of a building in Moscow Kirillov was the head of Russia’s Nuclear, Biological, Chemical Defense Forces (NBC) Ukraine charged him with chemical war crimes 24h ago. pic.twitter.com/ZlxiBxABJu — Visegrád 24 (@visegrad24) December 17, 2024

More:

Kirillov was responsible for providing Russian forces with the chemical agents the use against entrenched Ukrainian positions. Ukraine claims that Russia has used chemical agents 4800 times since the war started. Since 2022, more than 2,000 Ukrainian soldiers have been hospitalized with chemical poisoning, and 3 have died.

Full details here.