LAST WEEK: Canada says it will respond robustly if US imposes tariffs. “In the event that the United States were to impose unjustified tariffs on Canada, of course we would respond, and the Canadian response would necessarily be robust. I am confident that it would be effective,” Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland said on Friday.

This week: Canada announces new border funding after Trump tariff threat.

Freeland — “Justin Trudeau’s chief lieutenant throughout his tenure as Canada’s prime minister” — resigned yesterday, “citing differences over how to confront President-elect Donald Trump,” and, to be fair, that new border funding might eventually prove to be “robust” and “effective.”