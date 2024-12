THIS IS THE DEEP STATE:

The Biden Admin paid Reuters over $300 million in government contracts. 11 different Biden government agencies targeted Elon's businesses. All 11 agencies paid millions to Reuters. Reuters then won the Pulitzer Prize for "their work on Elon Musk and misconduct at his businesses" pic.twitter.com/3IGGtuHv7L — Mike Benz (@MikeBenzCyber) December 17, 2024

The DOGE boys have their work cut out for them.