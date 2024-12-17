PAINFUL: Fortune’s Fool: Ketanji Jackson Makes Embarrassing Broadway Debut. “A Supreme Court justice by any other name still acts horribly. If there were a Tony Award for worst Broadway performance, Supreme Court justice and all-around joke, Ketanji Brown Jackson would be taking home a trophy. Yes, the ultimate DEI hire took to the stage in a one-time appearance Saturday in the Broadway musical ‘&Juliet.'”

The worst part might not have been Jackson demeaning herself and the court, but that an amateurish production like “&Juliet” is considered Broadway-worthy.