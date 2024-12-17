EVERYTHING IS GOING SWIMMINGLY (TEHRAN EDITION): Iran Extends School Closures In Tehran Amid Fuel Shortages.

President Masoud Pezeshkian, who has been advocating for reduced fuel consumption, apologised to the nation on Monday for the shortages and promised they would be resolved by next year.

State television said, citing a government statement, that “due to persistent cold weather, schools, universities and government offices in Tehran and its surroundings will be closed tomorrow (Tuesday)”.

A gas-powered plant in western Lorestan province was partially closed on Monday because of “increased consumption of gas among household consumers”, according to IRNA state news agency.

It followed a move on Sunday by the northern province of Golestan to close plants and ration electricity, according to local media.

People have also been hit with power cuts across the country, including in Tehran.