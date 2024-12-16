FORTUNE’S FOOL: Ketanji Jackson Makes Embarrassing Broadway Debut.

A Supreme Court justice by any other name still acts horribly. If there were a Tony Award for worst Broadway performance, Supreme Court justice and all-around joke, Ketanji Brown Jackson would be taking home a trophy. Yes, the ultimate DEI hire took to the stage in a one-time appearance Saturday in the Broadway musical “&Juliet.”

Appropriately, Jackson made a fool of herself in a play that is a gross insult to Shakespeare, butchering his “Romeo and Juliet” and transforming it into a nightmare of radical feminism, LGBTQ perversion, and woke ideology. Modern people must always pretend that heroes of the classics should have behaved like 21st century wokies, and both Shakespeare and the Founding Fathers would be horrified. How did we get to the point in America where a Supreme Court justice dances around in a sparkly costume on stage? Even more importantly, how did we get to the point where media will glorify an unqualified DEI hire for performing badly in a DEI play? Oh dignity, dignity, wherefore art thou, dignity?

One of the songs reworked for “&Juliet” is “F[*]ckin Perfect,” and while the word perfect has nothing to do with KBJ gyrating and screeching on stage, the first half of the phrase is disturbingly descriptive. When you watch Jackson tittering “female empowerment — sick!”, I think you’ll agree with me. I certainly felt sick listening to her. At least she now seems to be able to identify what is a woman. Putin and Xi would no doubt laugh their pants off at the unserious Democrat Party if they saw this embarrassment.