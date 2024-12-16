WHO’S THE PRESIDENT, ANYWAY?
SHOCKING UNDERCOVER VIDEO: ‘Joe Biden is Dead;’ National Security Council Advisor Inside the White House Details Biden "Can't Say a Sentence."
Henry Appel, a former spy who currently works at the Intelligence Programs Directorate for the NSC, reveals: 'We’re concerned about… pic.twitter.com/jLjifP0jm1
Not exactly shocking after what we saw at the Trump-Biden debate but still deeply disturbing.
Exit Question: What’s this talker doing anywhere near national security?