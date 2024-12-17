FAR OUT: No tripping outside: Denver proposes local psilocybin rules.

Cities can make certain decisions about the psilocybin industry, but they can’t outlaw it completely, according to the new state law.

“We can enact an ordinance, regulations, governing time, place and manner about the operation of natural medicine licenses. But where we are limited with our authority is that we cannot prohibit the establishment or operation of natural medicine licenses. We can’t prohibit the transportation of natural medicine through Denver by licensed persons,” Soisson said.

Erica Rogers, also of the excise and licensing department, said the city wanted to be careful with how it enforced the psilocybin laws.

“We acknowledge that the impacts of criminal enforcement of drug laws has historically had negative impacts on marginalized and specific communities, and so we want to be intentional about how we address risks related to natural medicine in our community,” she said.

The proposal is expected to go to the Denver City Council for approval by February, and license applications will be accepted soon after.