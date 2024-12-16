BUILD MORE NUKES:

Wow: "In 2025-28, we project ~57 gigawatts (GW) of US data center power demand, and we quantify available power capacity to serve this demand as: near-term grid access of ~12-15 GW, plus ~6 GW of data centers under construction, resulting in a ~36 GW shortfall of US power… pic.twitter.com/4PArdYY9qO — zerohedge (@zerohedge) December 16, 2024

Plus this from the replies:

If they don’t soon stop shooting themselves in the foot, you have to wonder how much longer there will be any data centers in Germany at all.