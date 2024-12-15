WATCH: Jill Biden Got Humiliated by a Bunch of Kids, And It Was Awesome.

One could argue that the 2024 election sent the message that Americans have had enough of woke, politically correct nonsense.

This was on full display recently when Jill Biden, during her appearance at the White House’s annual Marine Corps Reserve Toys for Tots campaign, faced an unexpected rebuke from the most unlikely critics: children.

As the lame duck first lady addressed the audience, she offered the typical leftist-friendly, seasonally generic and “inclusive” greeting of “Happy Holidays.”

But the kids in the crowd weren’t having it. Several shouted back, “Happy Christmas!” and “Merry Christmas,” making it clear they weren’t about to let the holiday’s traditional greeting be swept under the rug.

Forced to respond, Biden corrected herself, saying, “Happy Christmas, yes.”