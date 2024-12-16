CHILD ABUSE: Troubled 12-year-old was ‘fast-tracked’ for hormones, mastectomy, charges lawsuit. “Sexually abused as a young child, 11-year-old Kaya Breen told a school counselor that she’d wondered if ‘life would be easier if she were a boy,’ her lawsuit states. The counselor told her and her parents that she was transgender. She was diagnosed with gender dysphoria, and fast-tracked her for puberty blockers at 12, cross-sex hormones at 13 and a mastectomy at 14.”