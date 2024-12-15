JEFF DUNETZ: The Partition Vote: When The UN Acted As An Agent Of G-D.

Seventy-seven years ago, on the 16th of Kislev in the Hebrew calendar (annually November 29 on the secular). By a vote of 33 to 13, with 10 abstentions, the United Nations passed Resolution 181, approving the partitioning of British-ruled Palestine into Jewish and Arab states (back then, Jews living in the Holy Land were called Palestinians).

It was the Zionist dream. After 1,900 years of prayer, the Jewish nation, the indigenous people of the Holy Land, could again have a sovereign state in its eternal homeland.

Despite what you might have heard, there was never an Arab state called Palestine. The Arabic tradition grew with the establishment of Islam in the early 7th century, approximately 500 years after the Jewish State of Judea was destroyed.