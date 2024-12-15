IS TRUMP MAKING SNL GREAT AGAIN?! Probably not — salvaging America is one thing, but bringing Saturday Night Live back to life is a nigh-impossible task at this late date. Still, credit where credit is due: Watch: Chris Rock Sends Libs Searching for a Safe Space With ‘SNL’ Monologue Slamming Biden, Democrats.

“Trump had a good year, man,” Rock said. “Trump survived an assassination attempt. Won the presidency again by winning the popular vote. Was just named Time ‘Man of the Year.’ You know?”

“It could happen to a nicer guy.”

That may have been the worst of it, as Rock immediately ripped anti-Trump liberals for saying the president-elect’s return to the White House would shatter norms and etiquette.

“A lot of people are scared. Like, ‘Oh, my God, he’s going to be so undignified,'” he mocked. “When I say a lot of people, I’m talking about the nine New Yorkers that didn’t vote for him, okay?”

He then eviscerated Clinton.

“Come on, man, this is not the most dignified job in the world,” Rock said of the presidency. “We’ve had presidents show up to the inauguration with pregnant slaves, okay? And I’m just talking about Bill Clinton.”

Rock continued with some jokes about the Menendez brothers getting out of prison just in time to get deported by the 47th President and teaming up with the world’s “richest African-American,” Elon Musk.

“Trump is not playing. He’s got Elon. They’re going to put them in a rocket ship — call it SpaceMex,” he quipped.

At one point, the former SNL regular addressed Joe Biden’s pardon of Hunter Biden, joking that the president might not have all of his mental faculties, but he can still stick it to people.

“I gotta hand it to Joe. He don’t move as fast as he used to, he don’t talk as fast as he used to,” Rock laughed. “But that middle finger still works.”

The comment elicited some good laughs. Not laughing, however, were leftists on X who suggested Rock needed to be slapped by Will Smith again for daring to make jokes across the political aisle.

“Normalizing the felon will never be funny,” one BlueSky woman wrote. “Love Chris Rock but oof.”