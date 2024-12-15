A NEW TWIST ON ‘I’M LEAVING THE COUNTRY:’

Anytime a Republican wins a presidential election, we hear about celebrities who threaten to leave the country. Few of them ever follow through, and we’ve learned that the most recent examples moved before the election and are using Donald Trump’s victory as an excuse to virtue signal.

We rarely hear about someone in the entertainment industry moving out of a left-wing country and seeking somewhere more conservative, but Irish-born British comedy writer Graham Linehan announced that he is moving to the U.S. because the UK is too restrictive on free speech.

In a broadcast on X, Linehan told his followers that he is moving to Arizona to form a production company with Rob Schneider, Andrew Doyle (the genius behind Titania McGrath), and Martin Gourlay of GB News. He announced:

I am happy to announce that I’ve written three episodes of a new sitcom which we’ll be hoping to shoot in the next year. And to that end, I’m going to be leaving the UK and we’ll be moving to Arizona where I will be setting up a production company with Andrew Doyle and Martin Gourlay and Rob Schneider. We have an idea for a sitcom that I think is pretty damn good. The premise is strong. It’s not anti-woke comedy, which I think many people would be expecting, because I think that’s going to be as dead an end as the woke movement itself is because all of this nonsense is going to seem out of date in a couple of years.

Linehan is the mind behind one of my favorite British shows of all time, “The IT Crowd.”