SCOTT JENNINGS CALLS OUT RIDICULOUSNESS OF ‘MY TRUTH’ AFTER CAITLIN CLARK PANDERS TO WOKE MOB:

The end of the show, during which they played clips of Clark’s remarks, featured a sort of face off between Jennings and Cari Champion, whom host Abby Phillip quipped “might also be our Caitlin Clark correspondent.” Jennings and Champion have gone up against each other for panel discussions before. And, just like when Jennings was reminding Champion of key facts about CNN’s own reporting on the political balance of X, there were some fireworks.

Just before Phillip called upon Jennings, Champion herself implied that Clark was being treated so well because she’s white. “She has a privilege. She has been in this league for so, what, a year? And she makes more money than the people who built this league? And she understands there’s a reason, not because she shoots the ball well,” Champion claimed.

As Champion and Phillip both wondered, then, why it was that Clark was supposedly “bullied,” Jennings launched right into dismantling the nonsense that is “my truth.”

“Number one, you know, whether you’re an athlete or anyone else, if I hear you use the phrase ‘my truth,’ I immediately then discount everything else you say. Because there isn’t my truth or your truth, there’s just the truth,” he aptly pointed out. Jennings barely got much further before Champion repeatedly insisted that “that’s not true.” When he was able to complete his sentence, though, he pointed out that “when you start using phrases like that, it tells me that your brain has been captured by something that I don’t really respect.”