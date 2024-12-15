ISRAEL SAYS IT WILL CLOSE DUBLIN EMBASSY, CITING ‘EXTREME ANTI-ISRAEL POLICIES:’

Israel will close its Dublin embassy due to the “extreme anti-Israel policies of the Irish government”, Foreign Minister Gideon Saar said on Sunday, citing its recognition of a Palestinian state and support for legal action against Israel. Israel’s ambassador to Dublin was recalled following Ireland’s decision on a Palestinian state in May, Saar’s statement added. Last week, Dublin announced its support for South Africa’s legal action against Israel in the International Court of Justice (ICJ), accusing Israel of genocide. Irish Prime Minister Simon Harris said the decision was deeply regrettable. “I utterly reject the assertion that Ireland is anti-Israel. Ireland is pro-peace, pro-human rights and pro-International law,” he said in a post on X. “Ireland wants a two state solution and for Israel and Palestine to live in peace and security. Ireland will always speak up for human rights and international law.”

Flashbacks to October: Bibi banned from Galway.

In a unanimous vote of all 16 councillors present in City Hall last Monday, a motion was carried that the City Council will not welcome any future visits to Galway by Netanyahu, Israel’s president Isaac Herzog, or ministers and ambassadors of the current administration after its military incursions into Lebanon. The motion, tabled by Councillor Níall McNelis (Lab ), spells out that no senior Israeli officials are welcome here ‘for as long as illegal occupation of Palestine and bordering countries continues, and war crimes are being perpetrated by the Israeli state’. The measure mandates the city council to communicate its ban to President Michael D Higgins, Taoiseach Simon Harris, and minister for foreign affairs, Tánaiste Micheál Martin. “Look, I know it’s just a motion, and I doubt Israel’s government will pay much heed, but we have to be seen to do something, especially as there are lads from Renmore [Barracks] in Camp Shamrock, and that just brings close to home what this bullying, bully state is doing,” said McNelis after the vote.

Israeli people living in Ireland have said their lives here have become "unbearable" in the past year with many afraid to leave their homes and some emigrating to other countries. According to the 2016 census, 664 Israelis and about 2,500 Jewish people live in Ireland. However, the community claims that Ireland's pro-Palestine stance has led to an increase in antisemitism that has left many families and their children feeling unsafe. Bar Clara Mendez McConnon, 33, is originally from the upper Galilee region, which borders Lebanon, but has lived in Dublin on and off since 2012. McConnon is currently in Tel Aviv with her Irish husband and their two young children due to the discrimination they have received. She said: "For me personally it's just been heartbreaking. I've always been very proud to live in Ireland and was actually deep into my naturalisation process of becoming Irish, but the level of mistrust and isolation got to a point that was just unbearable. "My eldest son who is seven got bullied at his GAA club a few times by his team-mates and the coach for being Israeli. "We've completely avoided the city centre since October 7 because of the violent graffiti and posters of Hamas terrorists — my son is old enough that he's able to read them. First he was scared and then he started being ashamed of who he is. "We had families and friends of years that turned on us. I explained that I can only share the Israeli perspective because that's my life. My family is being evacuated from the north and one of my childhood friends is one of the hostages that is still there [in Gaza]."

