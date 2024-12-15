DISPATCHES FROM THE SOCIALIST PARADISE: Germany issues security alert for travel to Cuba.

The German Foreign Ministry has issued a security warning for those planning to visit Cuba. In a notice in force since December 5, it informs travelers of the problems with electricity generation that, in the last two months, have caused at least three total power outages on the island.

Although in these cases the the national power network was eventually restored, “the capacity to produce electricity does not cover the needs,” the note points out. “On October 17, 2024, the Cuban government informed the population of another worsening of the energy situation in the country,” the text adds, attributing the blackouts to other difficulties and referencing “considerable restrictions” that extend beyond the days of total electrical collapse.

The energy instability is causing “water supply problems” throughout the country, restrictions on public activities and also in tourist centres such as the Varadero beach resort in Matanzas, the warning states. Only buildings with electric generators, such as hotels, can enjoy lighting and air conditioning during power outages, it says. Meanwhile, rescue services are functioning only “basically” and the capacity to provide medical care is also restricted.

“Streets and roads are left unlit at night, public transport is not running or is only operating in a reduced capacity. Internet and mobile phone connections are being cut off,” the statement said. “Food refrigeration cannot be guaranteed at all times under these circumstances, nor can a supply of hot water.”