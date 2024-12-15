DISPATCHES FROM THE SOCIALIST PARADISE: Germany issues security alert for travel to Cuba.
The German Foreign Ministry has issued a security warning for those planning to visit Cuba. In a notice in force since December 5, it informs travelers of the problems with electricity generation that, in the last two months, have caused at least three total power outages on the island.
Although in these cases the the national power network was eventually restored, “the capacity to produce electricity does not cover the needs,” the note points out. “On October 17, 2024, the Cuban government informed the population of another worsening of the energy situation in the country,” the text adds, attributing the blackouts to other difficulties and referencing “considerable restrictions” that extend beyond the days of total electrical collapse.
The energy instability is causing “water supply problems” throughout the country, restrictions on public activities and also in tourist centres such as the Varadero beach resort in Matanzas, the warning states. Only buildings with electric generators, such as hotels, can enjoy lighting and air conditioning during power outages, it says. Meanwhile, rescue services are functioning only “basically” and the capacity to provide medical care is also restricted.
“Streets and roads are left unlit at night, public transport is not running or is only operating in a reduced capacity. Internet and mobile phone connections are being cut off,” the statement said. “Food refrigeration cannot be guaranteed at all times under these circumstances, nor can a supply of hot water.”
Why warn German tourists about Cuba, when their visit gives them the chance to get a sense of potential things to come in the Vaterland? Germany’s Industrial Slowdown ‘Unexpectedly’ Continues.
Bloomberg is going to Bloomberg, and so October’s decline in industrial production was “unexpected,” and nowhere is there any admission that one of the causes is the effect of Germany’s climate policies on the country’s all-important industrial sector, mainly, but not solely, because of their effect on energy prices.*
Nevertheless, here are some details:
German industrial production fell in October, kicking off the final quarter with an unexpected decline and dashing hopes that the key sector for Europe’s largest economy may slowly be overcoming its malaise.
Output decreased 1% from the previous month, worse than any forecast in a Bloomberg survey, which anticipated a 1% increase. The decline was mainly down to energy production, and “the automotive industry had a negative impact as well,” the statistics office said Friday.
“There’s still no end in sight to the industrial slump in Germany,” ING’s Carsten Brzeski said. “This is a very weak start to the fourth quarter, increasing the risk of a winter recession in Germany.”
* And speaking of German energy prices:
Who could have predicted such a thing? Flashback: Bull: 1, China Shop: 0.