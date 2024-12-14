‘WE’LL SEE YOU IN HELL!’ Exhausted Oakland tiki bar lashes out on Instagram.

When news broke Wednesday that the Kon-Tiki, a downtown Oakland cocktail spot, will close Dec. 22 after seven years of mai tais and shrimp tacos, it seemed like only the latest struggling operation to throw in the bar towel.

But the closure drew added attention Friday morning, when the bar’s Instagram account roared to life with a blistering message aimed at the Oakland Police Department, mean and incompetent city officials, “bonehead” employees, and “Karen M on Yelp” who “wishes you’d close because a server forgot her mayo.” The rant noted that business has been slow, but the combination of break-ins and burdensome regulatory requirements, like training mandates, is what ultimately did in the bar.

Comments on the post were turned off. The Standard reached out to the Kon-Tiki for details, and owner Christ (“crist”) Aivaliotis confirmed that he wrote the message. His heartbreaking tirade resembles an October rant from Michelin-starred chef Peter Hemsley of the recently closed South of Market restaurant Aphotic. Hemsley’s post decried the lack of business at the Moscone Center and Aphotic’s location near the “ugly butt end of a desolate convention center suck hole.”