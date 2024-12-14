END OF THE LINE FOR NANCY PELOSI: Hip Fractures, Mortality Rates, and Father Time.

She’s not someone who’s spent the past 20 years in a rocking chair. She seems fit, thin, and very active.

All of this matters. The healthier you were before your hip injury, the more likely it is you’ll recover.

But it’s a deadly serious situation for Pelosi and her loved ones. Almost certainly, she’s facing a steep recovery process, and at her age, it’s foreseeable that there could be a series of struggles.

Nancy Pelosi has been such a fixture in American politics for so many decades, she seemed larger than life — a permanent, immovable presence. It seemed as if, in 50 million years, there would still be cockroaches, taxes, and Nancy Pelosi pulling strings in the House.

If anyone could outlast Father Time, it’s her.

But for both good and bad, our legislators are human. Ones on the right; ones on the left; those in the middle: we’re all flesh and blood.

And we all grow old. We all get sick. All of us will die.

Even Nancy Pelosi.

In all likelihood, her career is over.