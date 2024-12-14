CHRISTIAN TOTO: NY Times Declares The Woke Movies Era Is Dead.

The New York Times uncorked a withering attack on woke Hollywood movies. The piece flexes its progressive bona fides, but large swathes of the article could have been written by The Critical Drinker or Film Threat’s Chris Gore.

The headline and subhead are stunning and brave in their bluntness.

Is the Awkward ‘Diversity Era’ of Hollywood Behind Us? The past decade’s clumsiest attempts to cram new faces into old stories now feel like a moment, and a genre, of their own.

The same paper that erupted in fury over a Sen. Tom Cotton op-ed let this missive through?

The biggest takeaway? The woke movies era is over. Done. Kaput. And The New York Times appears happy to report it.