HMM: Why Hasn’t Trump Said Anything About All the Drones? Weird, No?
UPDATE: You ask, Trump answers. “Can this really be happening without our government’s knowledge. I don’t think so! Let the public know, and now. Otherwise, shoot them down!!!”
