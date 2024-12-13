BIDENFLATION:

🚨 INFLATION IS BACK UP 🚨 Wonder why? The Fed has worked to quietly pump another $650 billion newly created dollars into the market over the last year. This artificially gave the economy a buzz before the election, but now comes the inflation hangover. As the money supply… pic.twitter.com/EzYuswALvL — Richard A. Stern (@RichAStern) December 13, 2024

Plus this gem from Peter St. Onge in response: “The more the Fed prints, the greedier the grocers get.”

Flashback: Joe Biden, Milton Friedman, and the Tyranny of Tiny Minds.

Of all the stupid, petty, bigoted things Presidentish Biden ever sputtered, none bothers me so much as “Milton Friedman isn’t running the show anymore.” In April of last year, when Biden’s $5 trillion “Build Back Better” scheme was first percolating in the dark, shriveled mass that was once his frontal lobe, the then-candidate told POLITICO he wanted “a new stimulus ‘a hell of a lot bigger’ than $2 trillion.” “Milton Friedman isn’t running the show anymore,” a reportedly “fiery” Biden told POLITICO’s Michael Grunwald. It wasn’t Biden’s first run-in with the libertarian-leaning, Nobel Prize-winning economist.

That was 2021. Biden spent his entire term butting heads with the late Friedman — and losing.

Blame it on the grocers, kulaks, hoarders, or the Jews, but in the end, “Inflation is always and everywhere a monetary phenomenon.”