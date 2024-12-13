KAMALA HARRIS IS FOR THEY/THEM. PRESIDENT TRUMP IS FOR YOU:

Flashback to 2017, when the elite leftists at the New Yorker were angry after voters chose a different direction for the country rather than four more years of leftist elitism:

That cartoon looked particularly silly after 2020, as “the smug pilots” were all over the place in response to Covid, to the point of flitting back and forth between not recommending masks, demanding everyone be masked up at all times, and then locking down the entire country — except if you’re peacefully looting and tearing down statues.*

And flashback to last month, and Axios’ Jim Vandehei having an aneurysm over Elon Musk telling Twitter users “You are the media now!” Axios CEO Beclowns Himself Defending Journalisming.

The best part of this sanctimonious rant is when he uses Qatari-funded Al Jazeera as an exemplar of a media outlet that does real truth-seeking reporting without fear or favor. https://t.co/AIeOH5Ga9W — Philip Klein (@philipaklein) November 25, 2024

It didn’t help his case very much that his Website’s product soon afterwards was this piece, rivaling Woodward and Bernstein stalking Richard Nixon, or Edward R. Murrow reporting in London during the blitz: Why “fart walks” after meals are good for you, experts say.

Democrats long for about 1965, when LBJ believed he could “run the country” through a series of bureaucracies in DC Mies van der Rohe office blocks and the media consisted of three TV networks, news wire services, and a handful of newspapers per big city. But that world doesn’t exist anymore.

* Ultimate Irony: Neil de Grasse Tyson Told CNN Yesterday That You Should Only Trust ‘Experts.’