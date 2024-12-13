BEST. CITY NAME. EVER.
SpaceX HQ will now officially be in the city of Starbase, Texas! https://t.co/zpN4t3mJQT
— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 13, 2024
Please get this done, Judge Treviño.
