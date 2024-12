CHINA IS ASSHOE, EXHIBIT #1,000,006:

China is depleting the world's oceans of fish. Estimates are between 200,000 – 800,000 fishing vessels, going as far as Argentina.

They account for ~half of the worlds fishing catch and do not respect stewardship protocols to preserve ecosystems.

This is power projection. pic.twitter.com/6lGTm0oqPK

