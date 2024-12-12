RELIGION OF PEACE UPDATE: Pittsburgh Man Converts to Islam, and — Yes, AGAIN. “One thing you can say about Jack Molloy: he loves his mom. Molloy, a Pittsburgh resident who is now facing up to eight years in prison on terror-related charges, told his mother about his ‘master plan,’ and now that plan is part of the reason why he has come to the attention of the feds.”
