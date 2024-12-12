JOSH HAWLEY CONFRONTS WITNESS POINT-BLANK TO EXPLAIN HOW FLOODING JOB MARKET WITH ILLEGAL MIGRANTS HELPS AMERICANS:

Republican Missouri Sen. Josh Hawley confronted American Immigration Council senior fellow Aaron Reichlin-Melnick during a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing Tuesday about how flooding the job market with illegal immigrants benefits Americans. * * * * * * * * “So just if you’re wondering America, here’s the Democrats’ plan,” Hawley continued. “Take the 13 million plus illegals who are here taking jobs from Americans, taking wages down, taking healthcare benefits, and bring them here legally so they can continue to drive down wages, flood the labor force, and suppress all of the above.” “Senator Hawley, they can’t flood the labor force if they’re already part of the labor force which is an economic issue today,” Melnick replied, leading the senator to exclaim that they are currently flooding the labor force. Hawley and Melnick then sparred on how working class wages have been impacted due to illegal immigrants joining the workforce, with the attorney stating that wages have been on the rise due to illegal immigrants’ labor. “Oh really they’ve gone up over the past 15 years? They’re up? Yeah, they’re down. Way down. What world do you live in? … Let me just end with this. The American people had a good look at your economic record and then voted against it,” Hawley said.

Crises by design:

● Jared Bernstein, member of Biden’s Council of Economic Advisors: “One thing we learned in the 1990s was that a surefire way to reconnect the fortunes of working people at all skill levels, immigrant and native-born alike, to the growing economy is to let the job market tighten up. A tight job market pressures employers to boost wage offers to get and keep the workers they need. One equally surefire way to sort-circuit this useful dynamic is to turn on the immigrant spigot every time some group’s wages go up.”

● Incoming Trump Homeland Security Advisor Stephen Miller in 2021: Biden’s Immigration Plan Would “Erase America’s Nationhood.”

● “Labour wanted mass immigration to make UK more multicultural, says former adviser. Labour threw open Britain’s borders to mass immigration to help socially engineer a ‘truly multicultural’ country, a former Government adviser has revealed.”

● Tom Cotton’s 2021 Response to Kamala Harris’ Border Failures Should Be the Default for All Republicans: “‘You know, Laura, Kamala Harris didn’t have to go all the way to Guatemala and Mexico to find the root causes of this border crisis because they’re not there,’ Cotton told Fox News host Laura Ingraham [in June of 2021]. ‘The root causes are in the White House.’ He further explained that it ‘happened on January 20th when Joe Biden took office, and he essentially opened our borders, reversing very effective policies that had our borders under control.’”

And on their way out the door, Team Biden are doing everything they can to sabotage the incoming president’s efforts to secure the border: Biden Races To Sell Off Border Wall Parts Before Trump Takes Office.