DONALD TRUMP OPENS NY STOCK EXCHANGE AS TIME MAGAZINE NAMES HIM PERSON OF THE YEAR:

Trump has been featured on the magazine cover four other times this year:

April 30, 2024: “If He Wins” – This cover focused on an exclusive interview where Trump laid out his second-term agenda.

May 30, 2024: “Donald Trump found guilty on all counts” – This cover was released after Trump’s conviction in the hush money trial.

July 14, 2024: “Donald Trump survives shooting with nation on edge” – This cover was published following an assassination attempt on Trump.

November 6, 2024: “How Donald Trump did it—again” – This cover was about Trump’s successful reelection.

Trump beat out a shortlist that included Vice President Kamala Harris, his newfound billionaire political ally Elon Musk, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, and Catherine, Princess of Wales, better known as Kate Middleton. Notably, Musk had previously earned this title in 2021. Last year, the title was given to popstar Tayor Swift, while Joe Biden and Kamala Harris jointly shared the award in 2020.

Ahead of his anticipated appearance at the NY Stock Exchange in Manhattan, the president posted an article on Truth Social acknowledging the news of his award.