December 12, 2024

DONALD TRUMP OPENS NY STOCK EXCHANGE AS TIME MAGAZINE NAMES HIM PERSON OF THE YEAR:

Trump has been featured on the magazine cover four other times this year:

  • April 30, 2024: “If He Wins” – This cover focused on an exclusive interview where Trump laid out his second-term agenda.

Trump beat out a shortlist that included Vice President Kamala Harris, his newfound billionaire political ally Elon Musk, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, and Catherine, Princess of Wales, better known as Kate Middleton. Notably, Musk had previously earned this title in 2021. Last year, the title was given to popstar Tayor Swift, while Joe Biden and Kamala Harris jointly shared the award in 2020.

Ahead of his anticipated appearance at the NY Stock Exchange in Manhattan, the president posted an article on Truth Social acknowledging the news of his award.

Exit quotes:

Trump is the first American president since Ronald Reagan in 1985 to ring the Stock Exchange’s opening bell.

As Glenn wrote in the New York Post yesterday, it’s Morning in America again.

Posted at 12:22 pm by Ed Driscoll